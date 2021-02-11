Chip with the club's toe down

People sometimes struggle with a simple chip shot because they get aggressive and try to help the ball up into the air.

Other times, they simply use the wrong club. I suggest trying to get a bit of loft on there to begin with.

Instead of getting a wee 8-iron on it, get a bit of loft on the shot. People get into trouble with this kind of shot as they attempt to scoop the ball up, so they tend to swing flat around their body.



But if we get the club more on the toe, with a more upright shaft, it’s almost like a putt where you’re striking it off the toe.



But remember, if you strike it off the toe, it’s not going to come off the golf club too aggressively. It’s going to have a softer feel to it, with less spin.

It’ll be a bit like a chip and run with a more upright swing plane. You can tell it straight away. You will feel more in your putting position, and you could even use your putting grip.

There are also advantages in using this technique on, say, the fringe of the green, or in slightly thicker grass because there’s less clubhead mass getting potentially stuck.

You don’t really want the club going straight into the ground after impact. Now, the clubhead is much more upright - and it’s so easy to play.