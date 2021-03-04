search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeLessonsChipping out of a divot made easy

Lessons

Chipping out of a divot made easy

By David Patrick02 March, 2021
David Patrick Chipping Short Game Golf Tips Golf drills golf coaching
2013 08 Chipping Out A Divot

Landing in a divot around the green need not be so costly thanks to a couple of simple alterations.

The basics of a chip shot still apply: you just need to exaggerate to compensate for the lie. A couple of minor changes to set-up can transform this shot from a bad break into a simple up and down.

• How to hole out

• How to hit a flop over a tree

Set up the same as a normal chip, apart from getting the shaft as vertical as you dare so the heel of the club is off the ground. Now stand very close to the ball, approximately six inches away.

Play the ball just inside your left heel with the majority of your weight on the left side.

These changes make the swing more vertical and help pop the ball out of the divot. Also, use a slightly more lofted club than you would normally. With a little practice you will add a new shot to your armoury that also works well for tight lies.

One more thing...

Good chippers and pitchers rotate the upper body through impact, helping to control the clubface. Poor chippers tend to overuse the hands. Try this drill to help you understand the correct upper body feel.

• Solid strikes with putting

• Get the correct takeaway

Hit some short shots with your lead arm only. Set up with a narrow stance, weight left and left foot turned out to help promote some turn.

The upper body controls the motion supported with a little leg movement. This allows the club to turn through and left of target. 

High handicappers are guilty of scooping with their hands, using no upper body or legs, whilst better players tend to lean the shaft too far forward, delofting the club and driving their pitch shots.

• Get it close from the downslope

• Use an 8-iron for longer bunker shots

Both methods result in poor strikes. If you struggle with this drill, it means you're not using your upper body enough. Make it easier by placing your right hand on your left shoulder. The goal in any short shot is to deliver the same loft at impact as you set down at address, and this drill will help you achieve the correct feeling.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - David Patrick

Related Articles - Chipping

Related Articles - Short Game

Related Articles - Golf Tips

Related Articles - Golf drills

Related Articles - golf coaching

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
FAIRWAY BUNKERS MADE EASY | GOLF EXPLAINED
Fairway bunkers
play button
4 simple tips for hitting your fairway woods
cameron adam
play button
WHICH ONE OF THESE IS MY FAVOURITE DRIVER OF 2021?
Drivers
play button
A GOLF SHOE THAT IS BOUND TO DIVIDE OPINION - FootJoy HyperFlex review
FootJoy
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Tiger Woods does not remember driving following crash
“It’s impossible to struggle in silence” – Jordan Spieth opens up on tour woes
Top Scottish school launches golf programme
Official: Golfers are the ANGRIEST sports fans on social media
Gordon Sherry: Union blunder hindered my Masters prep

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Create more power with your wrists
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s stepping-stone to better golf
Watch
play button
How to hit the ball straighter with Denis Pugh
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s wise words for ex-pro Steven Rettie
Watch
See all videos right arrow