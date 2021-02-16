search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeLessonsEscaping from the greenside fringe

Lessons

Escaping from the greenside fringe

By Andrew Jowett16 February, 2021
Andrew Jowett Short Game Putting green reading golf coaching golf tips
2013 08 Greenside Fringe

There are few more frustrating places to find your ball than against the greenside fringe. 

When you are struggling to make solid contact with the ball, there are a number of methods that can be used to navigate the annoying fringe grass surrounding the green.

• 3 tips for better putting

• Simplify your short game

First option would be to use a rescue club, with its wide sole cutting through the snagging grass best of all. Gripping down and adopting your standard putting set-up as much as is feasible allows the ball to roll toward the hole as smoothly as possible.

Alternatively, hover the putter above the cut of grass, with the aim of intentionally hitting halfway up the ball, so the fringe offers no interference. The only danger is that the ball can hop during the initial part of its journey offering inconsistent distance control, and be aware that it will tend to release a little more due to an increase in overspin.

The final option uses the belly wedge, aiming to strike the ball at roughly its equator while using the bounce on the sole to cut through the very top part of the fringe, in order to get as little resistance as possible. An accurate contact is required, but you get a true roll.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Andrew Jowett

Related Articles - Short Game

Related Articles - Putting

Related Articles - green reading

Related Articles - golf coaching

Related Articles - golf tips

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
4 simple tips for hitting your fairway woods
cameron adam
play button
WHICH ONE OF THESE IS MY FAVOURITE DRIVER OF 2021?
Drivers
play button
A GOLF SHOE THAT IS BOUND TO DIVIDE OPINION - FootJoy HyperFlex review
FootJoy
play button
EPIC SPEED vs MAVRIK vs EPIC FLASH - Should you be upgrading your Callaway driver?
Callaway
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

LPGA boss Mike Whan reveals his next move
Phil Mickelson "eyeing up" new role away from the course
"You're dead, Shooter!" - Happy Gilmore is BACK!
Rory McIlroy has a new - and very important - job
Calum Hill signs up experienced caddie

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Increase the speed of your hands for more distance
Watch
play button
Don’t let the hands flip over at impact
Watch
play button
Get the ball in the air
Watch
play button
A simple takeaway drill from Peter Barber
Watch
See all videos right arrow