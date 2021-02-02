search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeLessonsFire your right side through

Lessons

Fire your right side through

By Scott Clark29 January, 2021
Scott Clark Iron Play Ball Striking Golf drills Golf Lessons quick fixes
2015 12 Sc Feat

Alignment sticks are everywhere these days, and rightly so. They’re a great piece of training equipment. I’ve heard them being called the golfer’s dumbbell, and that’s probably bang on the money.

If you don't have some, I would strongly advise talking to your local pro about getting your hands on these. Most pros sell them and they’re not that expensive either.

• Set your driver to beast mode

• Henrik Stenson: How to hit out of a divot

They have a number of uses and here is one really helpful example of what your alignment can do for your golf game.

For me, a full swing should have a complete follow-through; shoulder at target, hands behind the head and in that classic position. Ultimately, what has happened is that you have committed yourself to fire that right side in a coordinated fashion through the golf ball.

Your goal is to get your right hip, right side and right arm to be in front of the alignment stick in one smooth motion as you complete your swing.

• Si Woo Kim - Swing Analysis

• Tidy up your wedge game

Your right side replaces your left side bit by bit. People do struggle with this and a great check is if you position an alignment stick in the ground opposite the golf ball, you will notice that, at address, the stick splits your body.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Scott Clark

Related Articles - Iron Play

Related Articles - Ball Striking

Related Articles - Golf drills

Related Articles - Golf Lessons

Related Articles - quick fixes

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
A GOLF SHOE THAT IS BOUND TO DIVIDE OPINION - FootJoy HyperFlex review
FootJoy
play button
EPIC SPEED vs MAVRIK vs EPIC FLASH - Should you be upgrading your Callaway driver?
Callaway
play button
HAS PING MADE ITS BEST EVER GAME IMPROVEMENT IRON? - G425 vs G410 vs G400
Ping
play button
ARE THESE DRIVERS REALLY BETTER THAN EVER BEFORE? – TaylorMade SIM2 driver review
TaylorMade
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

CONFIRMED! Big-name trio to appear at virtual Scottish Golf Show
“Very good possibility” of fans at Open says R&A chief
R&A and USGA lay groundwork for Bifurcation
Patrick Reed: Caddie takes aim at "haters"
Path To Victory Patrick Reed - Swing Analysis

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Keeping your height throughout the swing
Watch
play button
How a stronger grip can lead to extra distance
Watch
play button
Keep rotating through the ball
Watch
play button
Timing your strike
Watch
See all videos right arrow