Fire your right side through

Alignment sticks are everywhere these days, and rightly so. They’re a great piece of training equipment. I’ve heard them being called the golfer’s dumbbell, and that’s probably bang on the money.

If you don't have some, I would strongly advise talking to your local pro about getting your hands on these. Most pros sell them and they’re not that expensive either.



They have a number of uses and here is one really helpful example of what your alignment can do for your golf game.

For me, a full swing should have a complete follow-through; shoulder at target, hands behind the head and in that classic position. Ultimately, what has happened is that you have committed yourself to fire that right side in a coordinated fashion through the golf ball.



Your goal is to get your right hip, right side and right arm to be in front of the alignment stick in one smooth motion as you complete your swing.

Your right side replaces your left side bit by bit. People do struggle with this and a great check is if you position an alignment stick in the ground opposite the golf ball, you will notice that, at address, the stick splits your body.