Get a better view of the hole

Good lag putting will go a long way to saving you some shots - and there are a couple of things you can do to improve this part of your game.

I always think that the reason people struggle with long putts, or lag putting, is that they traditionally don’t take the putter far enough back so don’t have enough energy in the club through impact.

They also tend not to have a good enough view of the whole putt in terms of their eyesight and what they’re seeing in the shot.

Think about it. If you stand taller, you can actually see more of what’s going on. By being taller, you are also more of an arc so you’re more likely to be a bit more flowing. If you are too hunched over, it’s harder to swing and get good tempo and smooth power in your putt.

On TV, it’s hard to fully appreciate how far back tour players take the putter but bear in mind, when you’re watching TV, the greens these guys are playing on are much faster than what you would experience on a ‘normal’ golf course.

I’d like to see amateur golfers use their eyes more often (this is easier to do when you stand a bit taller), be a bit more athletic and just react to the putt, rather than try to force the shot. Use your instinct a bit more on these putts.