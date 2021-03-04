search
Get it close from the downslope

Lessons

Get it close from the downslope

By David Patrick02 March, 2021
David Patrick Chipping Short Game Golf coaching Golf drills Golf Tips
Max Homa Chipping

Master this difficult shot and you will lower your scores in no time.

Hitting a greenside chip from a downslope is a difficult shot - but it can be mastered with a few key changes.

• 3 bunker shots mastered

• How to play from sloping lies

The downslope is effectively taking loft off your clubface, making it harder to hit it high, so, first, you want to grab the most lofted club in your bag.

The ball will come out lower and run more, so plan your shot accordingly.

The more extreme the lie the more you will need to alter your set up. Tilt your shoulders and hips to match the slope, as you would need to do on all sloping lies.

At adder, your right foot should be pulled back out of the way allowing your arms room to swing freely around your body. It also needs to be softer as it needs to follow the slope through impact.

The left knee and foot should be turned out even more to promote rotation through this shot. Your weight, meanwhile, needs to be at least 70% on your front foot with the ball more in the middle of your stance to match up with the bottom of the swing. It's also a good idea to take a wider so you can maintain your balance.

• One-handed putting

• How to chip

A key element of this shot is to allow the club to follow the slope through impact. You will know if you were successful if you finish with the club low to the ground. Also, maintain your knee flex throughout the backswing. Straightening your knees will lead to disaster!

Take a few practice swings beside the ball to get a proper feel for the slope and the required adjustments.

