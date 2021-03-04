Go slow to power up

Building a strong and repetitive turn is a key element in improving your ball striking.

This drill develops both strength and flexibility in your torso while building awareness of balance and body position.

Set up with a mid iron in your normal posture. Make your backswing in ultra slow motion. Your focus here should be on maintaining and feeling balanced as you turn and bracing your turn against your right knee.



Be aware of the weight of the clubhead as you move it slowly around your body. This slow motion backswing should take about 15 seconds.

At the top of the backswing, you should feel your shoulders have turned fully and the muscles in your mid and upper back are fully stretched and coiled.

Hold this coiled position for about five seconds. Repeat five times. Try this three times a week to improve and maintain your turn.