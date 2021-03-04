search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeLessonsGo slow to power up

Lessons

Go slow to power up

By Murray Urquhart02 March, 2021
Murray Urquhart Swing Power Tempo Swing sequencing Golf Lessons Golf drills
2015 02 Murquhart

Building a strong and repetitive turn is a key element in improving your ball striking.

This drill develops both strength and flexibility in your torso while building awareness of balance and body position.

• Flush all your chips

• How to play the stinger

Set up with a mid iron in your normal posture. Make your backswing in ultra slow motion. Your focus here should be on maintaining and feeling balanced as you turn and bracing your turn against your right knee. 

Be aware of the weight of the clubhead as you move it slowly around your body. This slow motion backswing should take about 15 seconds.

At the top of the backswing, you should feel your shoulders have turned fully and the muscles in your mid and upper back are fully stretched and coiled. 

• Set your driver to beast mode

• Maximise your driver power

Hold this coiled position for about five seconds. Repeat five times. Try this three times a week to improve and maintain your turn.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Murray Urquhart

Related Articles - Swing

Related Articles - Power

Related Articles - Tempo

Related Articles - Swing sequencing

Related Articles - Golf Lessons

Related Articles - Golf drills

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
FAIRWAY BUNKERS MADE EASY | GOLF EXPLAINED
Fairway bunkers
play button
4 simple tips for hitting your fairway woods
cameron adam
play button
WHICH ONE OF THESE IS MY FAVOURITE DRIVER OF 2021?
Drivers
play button
A GOLF SHOE THAT IS BOUND TO DIVIDE OPINION - FootJoy HyperFlex review
FootJoy
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Tiger Woods does not remember driving following crash
“It’s impossible to struggle in silence” – Jordan Spieth opens up on tour woes
Top Scottish school launches golf programme
Official: Golfers are the ANGRIEST sports fans on social media
Gordon Sherry: Union blunder hindered my Masters prep

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Create more power with your wrists
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s stepping-stone to better golf
Watch
play button
How to hit the ball straighter with Denis Pugh
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s wise words for ex-pro Steven Rettie
Watch
See all videos right arrow