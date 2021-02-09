search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeLessonsUse your golf bag to find the correct swing plane

Lessons

Use your golf bag to find the correct swing plane

By Scott Clark04 February, 2021
Scott Clark Swing Plane Golf drills Golf Tips golf coaching Golf Lessons ball striking range drills
2013 08 Scott2

You don't need an array of fancy aids to fix things - use your golf bag.

For me, the swing plane is golf's equivalent to football's offside rule. Everyone talks about the effects of it, has an opinion on it, but not everyone is exactly comfortable in what 'it' is.

You produce your optimal swing plane angle as you set-up to the golf ball. It is an imaginary line that starts at the clubhead, travels up the shaft and extends out through the grip behind you.

• How to synchronise your takeaway

• 5 tips to nail your irons

As you can imagine, this line is influenced by individual characteristics such as your height, build, posture, technical mobility and the length of the club in play.

The objective, however, remains the same; the closer you can get to adhering to the line throughout your swing, the more powerful ,consistent and accurate your contact with the ball will be.

The concept of the swing plane is relatively simple. The problem arises ,however, as it can only really be viewed from a position behind the golfer.

The technology in cameras and smartphones these days is great - the problem is you still need a second person to stand behind you.

So what do you do when you're on your own? Answer: use your golf bag. Stand bags can be positioned anywhere from 90 to a 45 degree angle. Providing a wide range of options for individual set-up styles.

If the club shaft consistently mirrors your golf bag's angle throughout the movement, great. If it is more vertical or more horizontal, your swing is not as efficient as it could be.

AND ANOTHER THING...

Test your balance by holding your follow-through position for a couple of seconds. It is a position many amateurs feel is unimportant as they can no longer influence the ball.

• Master the lob shot

• Si Woo Kim - Swing Analysis

But by holding your follow-through, not only will you recognise balance problems in your swing, but it will actively encourage stability throughout it.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Scott Clark

Related Articles - Swing Plane

Related Articles - Golf drills

Related Articles - Golf Tips

Related Articles - golf coaching

Related Articles - Golf Lessons

Related Articles - ball striking

Related Articles - range drills

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
WHICH ONE OF THESE IS MY FAVOURITE DRIVER OF 2021?
Drivers
play button
A GOLF SHOE THAT IS BOUND TO DIVIDE OPINION - FootJoy HyperFlex review
FootJoy
play button
EPIC SPEED vs MAVRIK vs EPIC FLASH - Should you be upgrading your Callaway driver?
Callaway
play button
HAS PING MADE ITS BEST EVER GAME IMPROVEMENT IRON? - G425 vs G410 vs G400
Ping
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

US PGA Championship to allow use of rangefinders
Report: Clubhouse spending stays strong despite lockdowns
What you can learn from Brooks Koepka's bowed left wrist
Brooks Koepka details "mental struggles" after ending win drought
Scots club looks to the future after fire destroys clubhouse

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
How to improve your takeaway
Callaway
play button
Keep the club on plane in the takeaway
Watch
play button
Fix your slice with Denis Pugh
Watch
play button
Control your rhythm and tempo
Watch
See all videos right arrow