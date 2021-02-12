How to get more width

Width can sometimes be one of the most confusing subjects for golfers.

Seemingly everyone talks about it, which is fine, but most people tend to talk about how it helps you instead of what you have to do to achieve it.

You can get yourself into all sorts of problems because you might think you’re adding width to your swing but chances are you’ll be swaying off the ball or will have increased the amount of movement.

When you add movement, you make things more complicated. What you need to do is simplify things.

On the way back

As your torso is rotating, what you’re looking to do is keep your arms and the club on a consistent arc.

On the way back, the left arm should be fully extended. The sensation is that of your right hand being as far away from the right shoulder as possible.

That alone gives you maximum width – you don’t need to move your body to create that. Try and feel as though you are pushing away your right hand to extend as far as the left hand will allow.



On the way through

As ever in golf, what happens on one side usually mirrors on the other.

On the through-swing, what you’re looking to try and do is feel as though the right arm is then as far away on the body as the left arm extends through.

This is a slightly different position because your body will have rotated a bit more and there will be a bit of a weight shift – but it should be an easier position to achieve because the momentum of the club will help pull you towards the target.

As long as you’re allowing your body to go with the club and the ball to the target, that extension should be easier to achieve.

Less is more

Always have a mental image of NOT trying to create excessive movement in your golf swing.

If your arms are comfortably extended in these two key areas, that will take care of everything in between.