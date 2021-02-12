search
Lessons

How to shape your shots

By Andrew Jowett12 February, 2021
Andrew Jowett Draw shot fade shot Shot shaping Ball Striking Golf Lessons
When it comes to shaping your shots, there are things that you can do in your set-up to get the results you want.

However, rather than over-complicating it and thinking about technique or ‘positions’, I try and focus on the one thing that actually delivers the shots for you: the clubface.

• Simple drill for extra power

• How to escape greenside bunkers

Having the sensation of hitting a tennis shot, slice or forehand top-spin, you are more aware of what your hands do, which affects the clubhead.

Draw 

The sensation for me is trying to be aware that the clubface wants to close a little bit, so I want to feel as though the toe of the club is leading the way through impact

The toe will get to the ball ever so slightly before the rest of the club.

Fade 

On the flipside of that, for a fade, you want to have the sensation of the heel of the club getting through the ball first.

Visualising that will help you keep the clubface open.

You are feeling the shot a little more through the swing, rather than just relying on something at set-up.

• Putting tips

• 3 steps to hit it higher

This method keeps shot-making simplistic and is easier to implement in your game, as opposed to set-up adjustments, which some people struggle with.

There’s nothing wrong with that, of course, but I just feel this is an easier way to move the ball.

