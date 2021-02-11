Nothing wrong with a waggle

Some people have a problem with waggles, but that’s not what we’re covering here.

This is a great drill to use as a pre-curser to your swing. It’s a pre-shot routine swing guide. As long as you waggle the same distance through as on the way back, you’ll be in a good place.

• How to tackle every kind of slope

• Stop hitting it fat and thin

Some people will waggle back two or three feet, then come back for the ball, like Rickie Fowler. That’s fine. You’ve waggled your takeaway and you feel ready to get going - but I see it slightly differently, and here’s why.

With a waggle, I like to think about impact and club path. Jason Dufner takes a few waggles back to impact but he’s got very educated hands and doesn’t have to think much about getting back through to the ball.



I think a waggle that goes back and through helps give you that feeling of where you’re going to go after impact. A good pre-shot routine should be a rehearsal of what you’re going to do.

Here’s what to do

Address the ball normally and get your clubhead above the ball so you don’t have to shuffle your feet after your waggle.

• Sting it off the tee!

• How to get a full shoulder turn

Waggle the clubhead and watch it blur, so you can see its path, then get ready to go. When you make your blur, try and make it feel as though it’s in-to-out.



Never blur the clubhead from outside-to-inside. Do it once or twice then use a simple pause as your trigger to go.