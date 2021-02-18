Hit a high draw with your putts

Here’s a putting drill that might help you if you tend to cut your putts, or if you want to try and improve your putting in a general sense.

The image that Tiger Woods likes to think of when he is putting is of hitting a high draw. If you think about that for a second, the toe of the putter is closing, so you get the feeling of just releasing the putterhead



• One-handed putting

• How to roll your putts

Most golfers who struggle with putting, and especially with pace putting, will cut across it, so there’s actually not enough energy in the shot. This is Tiger’s way of freeing himself up to feel as though he’s hitting a high draw.

You might be thinking, ‘Why not just straight back and straight through?’ But think about it. Straight back and straight through can only work if the shaft is at 90 degrees, which, in most cases, it is not. The putt will appear straight back and straight through but the feeling is that you’re hitting a draw.

The drill

There has been research done that says the toe moves around 8mph faster during putts, and this drill proves that to be the case. It makes sense when you putt two balls at the same time and the ball off the toe goes further.

• 3 bunker shots mastered

• Get a better view of the hole

This is a little training drill for guys who cut their putts, and I most often use it to give the player a feeling on their putts rather than getting bogged down on technical thoughts. Just go and try to draw your putts and you’ll start releasing the putterhead better.