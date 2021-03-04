There will come a time in most rounds when you'll wish you had the ability to hit a low draw with a short iron in your locker. In all truth, though, there's no reason why you shouldn't be able to.

The key to hitting a low draw with a short iron is set-up. Make sure the clubface sits closed (the orange sticks pointing furthest right) to the desired swing path, (a line parallel with the feet.) The other orange sticks (pointing more to the left) represent the target. Swing along the line of your feet.

• Strike it clean from fairway bunkers

• Set your driver to beast mode

In order to hit it low, put the ball further back, behind the middle of the stance. Your hands will feel ahead of the ball and the clubface is delofted, helping to hit it low.

Through impact, feel that your right hand rolls over your left and your hips don't turn as much as normal through impact. Don't forget, the ball will roll right-to-left after it has pitched on the green.

Here are three things to bear in mind:

1. Focus on the inside of the ball

Colour in the inside rear quadrant of your golf ball and focus your vision on that part of the ball at address. It will help you create an in-to-out swing path, essential to hitting a draw.



2. Ball back in the stance

Set up five balls which represent five different ball positions. Your focus should be on a point between the ball at the rear and the inside when hitting a low draw.

• How to play the stinger

• Go slow to power up

3. Tilt your head

At address, tilt your head to the right and feel your eyes point right of the target. This will help you create the necessary in-to-out swing path.

