Hit it higher with your driver

Learn the best way to tee it high and watch it fly this season.

There are times during a round of golf when it can be advantageous to 'hit it higher.' This can be the case when you are looking for extra distance off the tee with your driver and the wind is giving you a bit of help from behind.

In order to hit the ball higher, you need to create the correct launch conditions. You can do this by simply changing your body position at address, the ball position and the height that you tee your golf ball up.

Body Position

Tilt your spine slightly further behind the golf ball than you would normally, this will lead to slightly more weight being concentrated in your right side (if you are right-handed) at address. Setting up to the golf ball in this way helps to produce a higher launch angle at impact, resulting in a higher ball flight.

Ball position and tee height

Tee the ball slightly higher than you would normally. For me, this would mean the whole ball sitting above the crown of the club, and the ball slightly further forward in my stance. Both of these will help to increase your launch angle, producing a higher ball flight.