Lessons

How good can you be?

By Scott Clark29 January, 2021
Golf can be frustrating. Have you ever spent hours on the range, then played your round and come off scratching your head wondering why it doesn’t feel like you have improved?

Practice does lead to consistency but doesn’t always guarantee improvement. Constantly challenging yourself, pushing yourself to

achieve new limits and new heights makes you better.

The level you were at yesterday shouldn’t be the level you want to be tomorrow. If you have ever asked yourself, ‘How far can I go or how good can I get?’ then simply hitting a lot of balls is not the answer.

Iron

On your next visit to the range, take a dry marker and mark the ball (main image), then place the marked side facing the club. When you make contact, the pen mark will be transferred onto the clubface and show you where your contact was (above). Try it and see the results!

