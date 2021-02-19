search
How to hole out

Lessons

How to hole out

By David Patrick19 February, 2021
David Patrick Putting Putting drills Short Game golf coaching Golf Tips
Putting David Patrick

Holing out consistently requires good alignment and the correct putter path. 

This drill will help give you more confidence next time you face a short putt.

• One-handed putting

• Solid strikes with putting

Pick a straight putt and place two alignment sticks approximately a quarter of an inch either side of the putter (don’t worry if you don’t have any, just use your longest two irons) and hit putts from three feet.

The goal is to make ten in a row while monitoring your path by making sure your putter does not cross the alignment sticks.

Focus on the smaller target 

To progress the drill, place two tees a little bit wider than a golf ball and now see how many out of ten you can make without the ball touching the tees. Focussing on a smaller target in practice will give you more confidence next time you face a short putt.

