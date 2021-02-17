search
4 Tips for curing your slice

By Andrew Jowett17 February, 2021
Four simple steps to curing that destructive curveball once and for all. 

Slicing the ball is one of the most common faults we see in amateur golf, often stemming from an over the top movement in the downswing that promotes an out-to-in swing path.

• Execute the perfect punch shot

• Putting tips

This tends to be when the club gets disconnected from the body and attacks the ball from outside the intended target line on the way down, wipes across the ball through impact and then works inside the target line on the way through.

Try these four drills to help put the club in a better position on the way down, allowing you to attack the ball from a more in-to-out swing path which, when combined with a more neutral clubface, will help eliminate the slice and begin promoting a controlled draw.

1. Towel drill

Roll up a towel and place it just outside of the ball and parallel to your target line.  If you swing over the top, it is very likely that you're going to catch the towel on the way down, so your thought here is to avoid it!

2. Two-ball drill

Place a golf ball approximately two feet behind the object ball and one the same distance in front and in line with the target. Swing from inside the back ball to outside the front ball, which will encourage a draw.

3.Lay the club flat

Keeping the club and body connected, exaggerate the sensation of performing an in to out swing path by laying the club flat during the downswing to allow you to swing more around the body.

• Stand tall to the ball

• 100% power driving

4. Tennis theory 

For those that have ever played tennis, imagining a topspin forehand tennis shot, where the racket works around the body, is a great way of promoting a more in to out swing path. This should encourage a more right-to-left shot shape.

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
4 simple tips for hitting your fairway woods
cameron adam
play button
WHICH ONE OF THESE IS MY FAVOURITE DRIVER OF 2021?
Drivers
play button
A GOLF SHOE THAT IS BOUND TO DIVIDE OPINION - FootJoy HyperFlex review
FootJoy
play button
EPIC SPEED vs MAVRIK vs EPIC FLASH - Should you be upgrading your Callaway driver?
Callaway
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

LPGA boss Mike Whan reveals his next move
Phil Mickelson "eyeing up" new role away from the course
"You're dead, Shooter!" - Happy Gilmore is BACK!
Rory McIlroy has a new - and very important - job
Calum Hill signs up experienced caddie

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Increase the speed of your hands for more distance
Watch
play button
Don’t let the hands flip over at impact
Watch
play button
Get the ball in the air
Watch
play button
A simple takeaway drill from Peter Barber
Watch
See all videos right arrow