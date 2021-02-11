How to stay better connected

This is something I do to try and get the feeling of staying connected at the start of the swing.

Put a finger on your sternum with your left hand, and the idea is to keep the same distance between your right elbow and the centre of your chest as you turn. This encourages the body and the arms to work as one.

You don’t want the arms to get away from the body at this point, because that reduces your shoulder turn, so the drill keeps the same distance between your right elbow and sternum.

If your right elbow gets away from that position, you’re not going to turn your shoulders. What you’re doing is basically just lifting the club up. Then, you’ll either come down from the inside, or drop it from the outside. The idea is to try and keep it all as one.

I do this quite a lot when I’m teaching, as a lot of guys will just pick it up as they start their takeaway. All of a sudden their arms are away from their body. They pick it up on the outside, so it’s all arms, while their shoulders haven’t turned.

By the time they get it back, they’re out of sync. You obviously wouldn’t hit a ball doing this drill. You just want to try and get that feeling of being connected.