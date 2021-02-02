search
How to synchronise your takeaway

Lessons

How to synchronise your takeaway

By Scott Clark01 February, 2021
Scott Clark Golf drills Golf Tips Swing sequencing takeaway Golf Lessons
2013 08 Synchronised Takeaway

Get your body movements in order to see major improvements in your swing.

A successful golf swing relies so much on the synchronising of your body movements in order to produce a consistent accurate strike. I see a lot of takeaways dominated by the rotation of the hips and shoulders.

When you turn your body too much too soon, not only do you drag the club too far around you but you also complete your body's involvement in the backswing in only the first third of the movement.

• Golf Tips: Execute the perfect punch shot

• Address vs Impact

This loses the synchronicity you had between your body turn and your arm swing. As a result, you complete your backswing by just lifting your arms.

Your arms and body should ideally complete the backswing at the same time in order to produce an efficient coiling effect that takes place in a position that enhances the chances of a proper transition sequence at the start of the downswing.

Keep a check on your initial takeaway by placing an alignment stick down and try moving the clubhead back first then the hands, arms, before the shoulders and body rotate.

Look at the picture above. On the left, you'll see an example of what I'd call a bad motion, where turning your body too much too soon takes away any chance of making a dynamic synchronised coiling motion with the arms and body at the top of the backswing.

• A simple grip check

• Elbows in, not out

On the right, you'll see a good motion. To synchronise your takeaway, think 'distance to travel'. The clubhead has the furthest, then hands, arms, shoulders and body. To meet at the top of the backswing, the furthest starts its journey first.

