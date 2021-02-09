search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeLessonsImprove your putting with a coat hanger

Lessons

Improve your putting with a coat hanger

By Scott Clark08 February, 2021
Scott Clark Putting drills Putting Short Game green reading Golf drills Golf Tips Hole more putts
2013 08 Coat Hanger Drill

Improve your fortunes on the greens with the application of this simple tip. 

Straighten an old wire coat hanger, wrap an end around your golf ball to produce a loop. Create an 'L' shape with the rest of it and place it in the ground in a position in which the loop frames your golf ball as you set-up for your putt.

• Inside Alejandro Canizares' unusual drill

• Address vs Impact

Why should you being doing this during your putting practise? 

Well, the benefit of the loop directly above your golf ball is that it will give you an indication of your head position, not only at address but also during the stroke. Any head movement is not good when putting as it indicates a change in your posture from that of set-up.

With putting firmly placed in the accuracy part of golf's accuracy/power continuum, any postural changes, however slight, that alter the putterhead's impact conditions of path, approach angle, speed, face angle and centered-ness of contact could be the difference between one or two strokes being added to your score. 

The next time you head to the practice green try this drill. It doesn't take long to set-up and it will instantly give you feedback on the steadiness of your putting technique. I guarantee the less the ball moves in loop the more putts you will hole.

And another thing...

Do you know your eye dominance? Approximately two-thirds of the population are right eye dominant with the other third being left eye dominant.

What does this have to do with putting? Everything.

Your dominant eye delivers more information to your brain than the other eye. This means that when you are lining up your putt, your perception of aim is mostly taken from your dominant eye. If it is adjacent to and not directly behind your ball you will get a slightly obscure reading due to the angle created.

• How to synchronise your takeaway

• Patrick Reed - Swing Analysis

Don't make this simple mistake! To establish your dominant eye extend both arms out in front of you and create a viewing circle by clasping your hands together. Focus on an object in the distance. Close one eye then the other - if the object stays in the circle then that's your dominant eye.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Scott Clark

Related Articles - Putting

Related Articles - Short Game

Related Articles - green reading

Related Articles - Golf drills

Related Articles - Golf Tips

Related Articles - Hole more putts

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
WHICH ONE OF THESE IS MY FAVOURITE DRIVER OF 2021?
Drivers
play button
A GOLF SHOE THAT IS BOUND TO DIVIDE OPINION - FootJoy HyperFlex review
FootJoy
play button
EPIC SPEED vs MAVRIK vs EPIC FLASH - Should you be upgrading your Callaway driver?
Callaway
play button
HAS PING MADE ITS BEST EVER GAME IMPROVEMENT IRON? - G425 vs G410 vs G400
Ping
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

US PGA Championship to allow use of rangefinders
Report: Clubhouse spending stays strong despite lockdowns
What you can learn from Brooks Koepka's bowed left wrist
Brooks Koepka details "mental struggles" after ending win drought
Scots club looks to the future after fire destroys clubhouse

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
How to improve your takeaway
Callaway
play button
Keep the club on plane in the takeaway
Watch
play button
Fix your slice with Denis Pugh
Watch
play button
Control your rhythm and tempo
Watch
See all videos right arrow