search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeLessonsLearn from Jason Day

Lessons

Learn from Jason Day

By Kevin Craggs10 February, 2021
Kevin Craggs Jason Day Driving Iron Play Short Game Putting Golf Lessons Golf Tips
2015 01 461355888

Jason Day is one of my favourite players to watch. 

Let’s take a look at Jason in four different aspects of the game: driving, bunker play, putting, and iron play. The aim is to pick one component within his technique that will help contribute to you improving your own game. 

• Rory's power moves

• Perfect your hip rotation

Remember: whilst it is always good to learn from the likes of Jason, it is important to understand that we are all built different and, therefore, swing differently. As the saying goes: one size doesn’t fit all.

Jasondaydriver1

Sometimes less is more

How would you like to hit the golf ball further? The key is to remember that, in actual fact, that ‘less is more’. Jason Day is certainly no slouch off the tee. 

However, notice at the top of the backswing the club is just short of parallel and his shoulders have fully turned 90 degrees. This gives him maximum power and control.

Jasondaysand

Keep a quiet lower half

Bunkers can be the nemesis for many - but the secret to better bunker play lies in this picture. Notice how Jason keeps his lower body quiet and the club continually accelerates through impact. 

It is very important that you allow the natural loft of the club to lift the ball out of the bunker and avoid trying to scoop the ball out.

Commit, then execute

On the greens, Jason invariably looks to read the putt from both sides of the hole to form a conclusion of the speed and break of the putt. 

After that he addresses the ball and commits to his decision and execution. This is a simple and effective process to becoming a more decisive putter on the green.

Jasondayirons

Keep your feet balanced 

Hitting greens is key to lowering your scores. Sharpen that up and you’re on the right road. Here, notice how balanced Jason’s footwork is. There’s no sign of him falling back onto his right foot. 

• Learn the power fundamentals

• Improve your ball striking

If the body is in balance, the more likely you are to be in control of the strike and flight, which is key to better distance control.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Kevin Craggs

Related Articles - Jason Day

Related Articles - Driving

Related Articles - Iron Play

Related Articles - Short Game

Related Articles - Putting

Related Articles - Golf Lessons

Related Articles - Golf Tips

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
4 simple tips for hitting your fairway woods
cameron adam
play button
WHICH ONE OF THESE IS MY FAVOURITE DRIVER OF 2021?
Drivers
play button
A GOLF SHOE THAT IS BOUND TO DIVIDE OPINION - FootJoy HyperFlex review
FootJoy
play button
EPIC SPEED vs MAVRIK vs EPIC FLASH - Should you be upgrading your Callaway driver?
Callaway
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

R&A unveils plans for new-look Glasgow golf facility
Golfers fined for defying COVID restrictions
Tour pro explains reason for weak Pebble Beach field
US PGA Championship to allow use of rangefinders
'Defeated' Scottish golf course plans to be resurrected

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Denis Pugh’s ball striking tips
Watch
play button
Start your takeaway wider
Callaway
play button
How to improve your takeaway
Callaway
play button
Stop de-lofting your club
Watch
See all videos right arrow