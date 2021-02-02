Learn the power fundamentals

Before learning how to 'smash it' and generate more distance from the tee, whilst also maintaining accuracy, it is important to have good solid fundamentals, as with any good golf shot.

The fundamentals are things such as aim, grip, stance, posture, ball position and weight distribution. A lot of amateur golfers that I see neglect these and do not understand the importance of them.



Respected coach Scott Cranfield, coach to many professional golfers, stated that he believed up to 80% of golfers' swing faults stemmed from poor fundamentals prior to swinging the golf club.

Slight changes to these can help you gain those all important few yards.



Ball position

The correct ball position for your driver should be just inside your left heel. Placing the ball in this position helps to create the correct angle of attack (shallow), which is the ideal impact position and launch angle required for a long, powerful and penetrating drive.

Stance

I recommend a slightly wider than normal stance when trying to hit the ball further. This stance enables you to form a solid base and gives you better balance - two key attributes when you are looking to increase clubhead speed and hit the ball further.

Grip Pressure

Lighten your grip pressure to hit the ball further. In doing so, it will reduce tension in the forearms, help the club move more freely in the hands and allow a good release of the club - all of which will help to increase clubhead speed.

Posture

It is important to create good angles at address and maintain those angles throughout the golf swing. This will lead to consistent strikes out of the middle of the clubface, which increases the likelihood of you hitting the ball further.

Spine tilt

Allow the right shoulder to sit lower than the left - this will cause the spine to tilt slightly away from the golf ball. This set up, as with ball position, helps to create the ideal angle of attack and launch angle required for a monster drive

Tee height

The ball should be teed up so at least half of it appears above the crown of the driver. You can tee the ball higher, especially if you are looking to carry the ball further and you want to use the wind direction to your advantage.