search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeLessonsLearn to shape your shots

Lessons

Learn to shape your shots

By Andrew Jowett17 February, 2021
Andrew Jowett Swing Shot-making fade shot Draw shot punch shot Golf Lessons
Bubba Watson Shot Shaping

Don't just hit it straight on the range - try mixing things up. 

Making range time more fun and 'golf course' focused while preparing for the season is a key part of ensuring that you maximise your potential.

• Simplify your short game

• A simple grip check

Having the ability to hit different ball flights and knowing your 'go to' shot are both fundamental to you returning low numbers.

Having the ability to hit different ball flights and knowing your 'go to' shot are both fundamental to you returning low numbers.

Rather than solely focusing on technique on the practice ground, put aside a few minutes to pick a set target and attempt to hit different shots.

I would always recommend attempting at least a high fade, low draw, punch shot and high shot.

Note the changes you make in your set-up to attempt these shots and be aware of which ones tend to come easier to you.

We will all tend to lean toward at least one shot as a preference.

During the course of a round, where every shot counts and tensions can run high, having a shot you favour, that you know how to execute, and, more importantly, know how it flies and reacts, can prove invaluable.

• Greenside Masterclass

• 3 steps to hit it higher

That knowledge can promote comfort and sell confidence and soon allow you to use that 'go to' shot when it counts.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Andrew Jowett

Related Articles - Swing

Related Articles - Shot-making

Related Articles - fade shot

Related Articles - Draw shot

Related Articles - punch shot

Related Articles - Golf Lessons

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
4 simple tips for hitting your fairway woods
cameron adam
play button
WHICH ONE OF THESE IS MY FAVOURITE DRIVER OF 2021?
Drivers
play button
A GOLF SHOE THAT IS BOUND TO DIVIDE OPINION - FootJoy HyperFlex review
FootJoy
play button
EPIC SPEED vs MAVRIK vs EPIC FLASH - Should you be upgrading your Callaway driver?
Callaway
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

LPGA boss Mike Whan reveals his next move
Phil Mickelson "eyeing up" new role away from the course
"You're dead, Shooter!" - Happy Gilmore is BACK!
Rory McIlroy has a new - and very important - job
Calum Hill signs up experienced caddie

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Increase the speed of your hands for more distance
Watch
play button
Don’t let the hands flip over at impact
Watch
play button
Get the ball in the air
Watch
play button
A simple takeaway drill from Peter Barber
Watch
See all videos right arrow