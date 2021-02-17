Master the 'left to right' shot

Four simple steps to help you hit a soft-landing fade on command.

Playing a soft landing fade shot, with controlled left-to-right spin, can be the perfect way to attack those tucked away pins.

Rather than heightening the risk of the shot by taking dead aim at the flag placed out on a limb of the green, shaping your ball into the hole allows you to aim at the fat of the green and play the percentage shot.

• Stand tall to the ball

Paying detailed attention to your set-up, particularly body and clubface alignment, basically takes care of this shot, allowing you to commit to a full-flowing movement, with only the sensation of holding the clubface off/open through impact (limiting the release of the club) required to ensure the appropriate spin is applied.

Follow these four simple steps to master this shot in no time...

1. Set your feet up left of target

As highlighted above, the feet, knees, hips and shoulders need to be aligned in harmony, open to the target and providing enough room for the ball to start left and work its way back through the imparted spin.

2. Clubface Alignment

The clubface needs to be open to the body alignment but not so much so that it is square to the target, as pictured above. If the clubface is too open the ball is likely to slice right of target.



3. Correct Swingpath

Despite where the ball to target line and clubface are aligned, it is now imperative that you commit to swinging along the line of your body, allowing the natural shape to be imparted on the ball through the adjustments implemented at address.



4. Hold clubface open

Finishing with the hands and club higher than normal, with a slightly curtailed follow through that feels almost out in front of the body, will help keep the clubface open for longer and promote the required left-to-right ball flight.

