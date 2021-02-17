search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeLessonsMaster the 'left to right' shot

Lessons

Master the 'left to right' shot

By Andrew Jowett17 February, 2021
Andrew Jowett Iron Play fade shot Shot shaping Ball Striking Golf Lessons
Tiger Woods Fade

Four simple steps to help you hit a soft-landing fade on command. 

Playing a soft landing fade shot, with controlled left-to-right spin, can be the perfect way to attack those tucked away pins. 

Rather than heightening the risk of the shot by taking dead aim at the flag placed out on a limb of the green, shaping your ball into the hole allows you to aim at the fat of the green and play the percentage shot.

• 100% power driving

• Stand tall to the ball

Paying detailed attention to your set-up, particularly body and clubface alignment, basically takes care of this shot, allowing you to commit to a full-flowing movement, with only the sensation of holding the clubface off/open through impact (limiting the release of the club) required to ensure the appropriate spin is applied.

Follow these four simple steps to master this shot in no time...

1. Set your feet up left of target

As highlighted above, the feet, knees, hips and shoulders need to be aligned in harmony, open to the target and providing enough room for the ball to start left and work its way back through the imparted spin.

2. Clubface Alignment 

The clubface needs to be open to the body alignment but not so much so that it is square to the target, as pictured above. If the clubface is too open the ball is likely to slice right of target. 

3. Correct Swingpath

Despite where the ball to target line and clubface are aligned, it is now imperative that you commit to swinging along the line of your body, allowing the natural shape to be imparted on the ball through the adjustments implemented at address.

• 3 tips for better putting

• Simplify your short game

4. Hold clubface open

Finishing with the hands and club higher than normal, with a slightly curtailed follow through that feels almost out in front of the body, will help keep the clubface open for longer and promote the required left-to-right ball flight.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Andrew Jowett

Related Articles - Iron Play

Related Articles - fade shot

Related Articles - Shot shaping

Related Articles - Ball Striking

Related Articles - Golf Lessons

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
4 simple tips for hitting your fairway woods
cameron adam
play button
WHICH ONE OF THESE IS MY FAVOURITE DRIVER OF 2021?
Drivers
play button
A GOLF SHOE THAT IS BOUND TO DIVIDE OPINION - FootJoy HyperFlex review
FootJoy
play button
EPIC SPEED vs MAVRIK vs EPIC FLASH - Should you be upgrading your Callaway driver?
Callaway
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

LPGA boss Mike Whan reveals his next move
Phil Mickelson "eyeing up" new role away from the course
"You're dead, Shooter!" - Happy Gilmore is BACK!
Rory McIlroy has a new - and very important - job
Calum Hill signs up experienced caddie

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Increase the speed of your hands for more distance
Watch
play button
Don’t let the hands flip over at impact
Watch
play button
Get the ball in the air
Watch
play button
A simple takeaway drill from Peter Barber
Watch
See all videos right arrow