search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeLessonsMaximise your driver power

Lessons

Maximise your driver power

By Murray Urquhart02 March, 2021
Murray Urquhart Driving Power golf coaching Golf drills Golf Tips
2015 02 Murray U

It’s safe to say that, these days, everybody is now looking to hit the ball further with the driver.

Setting up correctly and understanding an effective swing path makes it a lot easier to maximise the potential of the driver.

• How to play the stinger

• Flush all your chips

Starting with the correct ball position and ensuring your spine is in the correct position is a must. Taking the club back on the correct inside path and starting down on an inside path is essential in maximising clubhead speed at the ball.

In order to understand the correct takeaway path, place an alignment rod or golf club shaft 12 inches behind the ball pointing directly at the target.

As you move the club away during the takeaway, make sure the toe of the club moves over the inside of the alignment rod. This ensures the correct inside path is taken at the start of the swing.

Before you unleash

As you start your downswing with the movement of your legs, the club should slot into the correct inside path.

You can check this against the alignment rod which is behind the ball: when your hands swing down to hip height, the shaft should be pointing inside the rod (not pointing out, beyond and across it).

• Set your driver to beast mode

• The punch shot made easy

If you find the club has moved out across the rod, try feeling you are pulling the left hand and butt of the club straight down inside the rod.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Murray Urquhart

Related Articles - Driving

Related Articles - Power

Related Articles - golf coaching

Related Articles - Golf drills

Related Articles - Golf Tips

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
FAIRWAY BUNKERS MADE EASY | GOLF EXPLAINED
Fairway bunkers
play button
4 simple tips for hitting your fairway woods
cameron adam
play button
WHICH ONE OF THESE IS MY FAVOURITE DRIVER OF 2021?
Drivers
play button
A GOLF SHOE THAT IS BOUND TO DIVIDE OPINION - FootJoy HyperFlex review
FootJoy
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Tiger Woods does not remember driving following crash
“It’s impossible to struggle in silence” – Jordan Spieth opens up on tour woes
Top Scottish school launches golf programme
Official: Golfers are the ANGRIEST sports fans on social media
Gordon Sherry: Union blunder hindered my Masters prep

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Create more power with your wrists
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s stepping-stone to better golf
Watch
play button
How to hit the ball straighter with Denis Pugh
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s wise words for ex-pro Steven Rettie
Watch
See all videos right arrow