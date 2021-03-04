Maximise your driver power

It’s safe to say that, these days, everybody is now looking to hit the ball further with the driver.

Setting up correctly and understanding an effective swing path makes it a lot easier to maximise the potential of the driver.

• How to play the stinger

• Flush all your chips

Starting with the correct ball position and ensuring your spine is in the correct position is a must. Taking the club back on the correct inside path and starting down on an inside path is essential in maximising clubhead speed at the ball.

In order to understand the correct takeaway path, place an alignment rod or golf club shaft 12 inches behind the ball pointing directly at the target.



As you move the club away during the takeaway, make sure the toe of the club moves over the inside of the alignment rod. This ensures the correct inside path is taken at the start of the swing.

Before you unleash

As you start your downswing with the movement of your legs, the club should slot into the correct inside path.

You can check this against the alignment rod which is behind the ball: when your hands swing down to hip height, the shaft should be pointing inside the rod (not pointing out, beyond and across it).

• Set your driver to beast mode

• The punch shot made easy

If you find the club has moved out across the rod, try feeling you are pulling the left hand and butt of the club straight down inside the rod.

