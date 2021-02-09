search
Never thin your chip shots again

Lessons

Never thin your chip shots again

By Scott Clark09 February, 2021
Shane Lowry Chipping

If thinning chip shots is a fault that arises within your game, you will be aware of how frustrating this problem is.

From being such a short distance from the flag, you can waste away your score on the hole as your shot propels the ball past the flag with pace before finally coming to rest on the other side of the green. Fortunately, you’ll be pleased to know it’s an easier problem to fix than you might realise.

• Simplify your movement

• An easy way to get lined up

Trusting the loft of the clubface to get the ball airborne is the key to producing a simpler technique that will produce more favourable impact conditions.

Set-up

Your sternum’s position at time of impact is so important on short, compact swings such as chipping and pitching. 

Allowing your sternum to lean back during impact encourages your hands to be more active than they need to be in an attempt to scoop the ball into the air. The result is more often than not, contact with the equator of the golf ball.

Stay fixed 

Establishing your sternum directly over the golf ball at set-up and remaining in this position through impact gives you the best chance of getting to the bottom of the golf ball with your clubhead as your hands and arms have a fixed and established point in which to swing around.

• Improve your putting with a coat hanger

• Address vs Impact

This produces a natural angle of approach that does not require any excessive hand movement in order for them to lead the club through impact.

