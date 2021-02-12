search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeLessonsNudge your hips forward

Lessons

Nudge your hips forward

By Steve Johnston12 February, 2021
Steve Johnston Bunker Play Short Game Golf Lessons Golf drills Golf Tips
2015 04 Sj2

Setting yourself in the bunker should be a comfortable and easy experience that is somewhat close to your driver set-up.

Many people adopt a stance that replicates no other shot in golf and the result is a swing that has been manipulated to meet the needs of the incorrect set-up position.

• Small Target Results

• Take the rhythm test

With the driver, your stance is wide, your ball is positioned around the left heel area, and your spine is tilted away from the ball. These are classic positions for ball flight elevation.

Apply them in the sand and add one more bunker-specific move - nudge your hips forward a little towards the target, allowing 80% of your weight to rest on your target side and keep it there for the entire stroke (no transfer of weight).

The nudge and omitting weight transfer will promote the low point of your clubhead arc to be past the ball ensuring that the strike is on a downward path. Remember: to get the ball to go upwards, you need to swing downwards!

Sj2

Don't assist the ball into the air 

With my low point set past the ball (target side) thanks to my nudge forward of the hips, you can see in this image (above) that my sand explosion starts inside my left foot through to outside my left foot, with the lowest point of the divot being in line with my left foot.

I have made no attempt to assist the ball into the air. I have applied a perfect set-up position, so no manipulation is required throughout the stroke.

• Overcome your pitching struggles

• How to play great in the wind

One important thing to mention here is the nudge is a nudge or slide of the hips, NOT a blatant shift of weight.

Putting more weight on the left foot without the nudge will encourage too steep a swing and reduce your chances of a consistent low point and produce a hindered follow-through.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Steve Johnston

Related Articles - Bunker Play

Related Articles - Short Game

Related Articles - Golf Lessons

Related Articles - Golf drills

Related Articles - Golf Tips

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
4 simple tips for hitting your fairway woods
cameron adam
play button
WHICH ONE OF THESE IS MY FAVOURITE DRIVER OF 2021?
Drivers
play button
A GOLF SHOE THAT IS BOUND TO DIVIDE OPINION - FootJoy HyperFlex review
FootJoy
play button
EPIC SPEED vs MAVRIK vs EPIC FLASH - Should you be upgrading your Callaway driver?
Callaway
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

University of Utah unveils new golf academy – and it’s AMAZING!
LET announce record-breaking 2021 schedule
Scots pro puts "unique" irons under the hammer
R&A unveils plans for new-look Glasgow golf facility
"Ludicrous" - Bryson DeChambeau’s coach blasts rollback proposals

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Mix up your practice routine
Watch
play button
How a stronger grip can lead to extra distance
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s power secrets
Watch
play button
Good rhythm is the key to good golf
Callaway
See all videos right arrow