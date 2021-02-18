search
Lessons

One-handed putting

By David Patrick18 February, 2021
To improve your distance control and stop three-putting, try this drill when practising. 

Simply hit some putts with your right hand, trying to get the correct feel of how the putterhead should feel both on the backswing and through impact.

Make sure you place your left hand on your right bicep to ensure you keep your shoulders square. After hitting putts for a few minutes one-handed, go back to both hands trying to recreate the feeling you had one-handed.

My right wrist has bent more on my backswing compared with the set-up, helping create fluidity in the stroke.

Players who struggle with speed control and strike often go too rigid and are stiff wristed. This causes the butt of the club to move too far back on the backswing, which does not allow the appropriate energy and power to be stored. 

This causes you to over accelerate and have a noticeable hit, leading to poor strikes and inconsistent distance control. Putting right handed only allows you to feel the putterhead correctly on the backswing and the correct feeling of releasing the putterhead through impact.

The butt of the club is barely moving but the putterhead is travelling quite a long way. This is ideal. In a fluid and effective stroke, we are looking for the butt of the club to move the least and the putterhead to move the most.

