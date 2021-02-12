search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeLessonsPivot pitching made easy

Lessons

Pivot pitching made easy

By Steve Johnston12 February, 2021
steve johnson Pitching Short Game golf coaching Golf Tips Golf drills
2015 03 Main

The difference between tour players and amateurs when playing feel shots and not full shots is body rotation or, as I refer to it, ‘pivot’.

The body must pivot through the shot for pure contact. If the hands and arms are guided through impact leaving the hips (belt buckle) facing the ball then you’re encouraging the club to bottom out early, leaving the strike thin or heavy.

• Take the rhythm test

• Small Target Results

This arm swing is played in an effort to lift the ball instead of pivoting through the shot, allowing the natural loft of the club to take effect

Cock And Pivot

How to cock and pivot

I have set myself with weight favouring my left side (above, left), encouraging the low point of my swing to be consistent.

I have not turned my body much on the backswing although I have cocked my left wrist creating a 90-degree angle between my clubshaft and left arm.

Cocking of the wrist adds loft and creates leverage. Then (above, right), I’ve pivoted through impact leading with the hips while keeping weight on my left side.

This cock and pivot action requires no assistance from the hands to lift the ball. Simply cock the club back then pivot the body through.

Top US coach Stan Utley coaches a very similar method to Graeme McDowell. Next time you see G-Mac pitching, note his technique.

Get The Point

Get the point

As the images progress above, you will note how my body has pivoted through the shot.

Gripping the club in my right hand and pointing my left index finger onto my belt buckle, I’ve taken a practice swing aiming to pivot my body towards the target, allowing the left hand and belt buckle to rotate out of the way.

If I swing with arms and hands only, my club will have no room to pass through impact. When trying this on the range you will immediately feel how aggressive the body needs to turn for a pure ball strike.

• How to get out of thick semi-rough

• How to play great in the wind

Don’t be surprised at how much rotation is required for such a short shot. Pivoting through will leave the hands and arms feeling very soft and quiet.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Pitching

Related Articles - Short Game

Related Articles - golf coaching

Related Articles - Golf Tips

Related Articles - Golf drills

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
4 simple tips for hitting your fairway woods
cameron adam
play button
WHICH ONE OF THESE IS MY FAVOURITE DRIVER OF 2021?
Drivers
play button
A GOLF SHOE THAT IS BOUND TO DIVIDE OPINION - FootJoy HyperFlex review
FootJoy
play button
EPIC SPEED vs MAVRIK vs EPIC FLASH - Should you be upgrading your Callaway driver?
Callaway
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

University of Utah unveils new golf academy – and it’s AMAZING!
LET announce record-breaking 2021 schedule
Scots pro puts "unique" irons under the hammer
R&A unveils plans for new-look Glasgow golf facility
"Ludicrous" - Bryson DeChambeau’s coach blasts rollback proposals

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Mix up your practice routine
Watch
play button
How a stronger grip can lead to extra distance
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s power secrets
Watch
play button
Good rhythm is the key to good golf
Callaway
See all videos right arrow