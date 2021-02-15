Practice to your playlist

It has long been accepted that music can influence your mental state. Certain songs stimulate different feelings, ranging from relaxation when necessary to increasing the sensation of energetic enthusiasm when needed.

Practicing to a considered playlist is an effective way to discover your optimal zone as you strive for peak performance.

• How to get more width

• How to shape your shots

Every individual has different music taste and providing you’re conscious of how the tempo of certain songs can affect the rhythm of your swing, through a little trial and error you can form a compilation that encourages you to swing with effortless, natural ease as you practice.



These songs can improve your practice and then be called upon while out on the course to replicate this optimal performance state.

Practicing with ambient noise also allows you to fully focus even when the preferred silent environment is not available, encouraging you to be less distracted by unforeseen disturbances while out on the course.