search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeLessonsLESSON: Pure your stroke to hole more putts

Lessons

LESSON: Pure your stroke to hole more putts

By Scott Clark29 January, 2021
Scott Clark Putting Short Game Hole more putts lessons Putting drills
2016 10 Sc2

Most people miss putts three different ways: left, right and short.

The best putters in the world reduce this margin for error by mostly only having two. A putt that is going to finish short never has any chance of going in. That’s really all you can ask for. You’ve got to give it a chance

• Tidy up your wedge game

• Si Woo Kim - Swing Analysis

Hitting putts short of the hole happens either because you don’t connect properly out of the centre of the putterhead or because you haven’t swung with enough speed and effort to get it there.

Either way, it can become a repetitive problem that prevents you from lowering your scores and, over a period of time, will affect your confidence on the greens.

Try this drill

Always practice with a purpose. Your practice session tomorrow should be better and show improvement than the one today.

For me, one of the best drills on the practice putting green is to create a gate using two sleeves of balls.

Placing your ball in line with the middle of each pack creates roughly two inches of space either side. Regardless of your putting stroke, if you can get the putterhead facing your target between these two points, you will hit more consistent putts.

The appearance of the packs set this way presents a visual obstacle and gate in which to accelerate the putterhead through and by simply not touching them you will strike more putts out of the centre of the clubface. 

• Ben Craggs - How to learn from your experiences 

• 3 key steps to holing more putts

Your stroke needs to flow. Good rhythm and tempo are key to help the putter perform. The more cautious you swing the putter, the more time you have to manipulate its movement and actually go against its design.

Your putter should be fitted around your stroke tendencies and should complement a tempo which is trying to accelerate through impact.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Scott Clark

Related Articles - Putting

Related Articles - Short Game

Related Articles - lessons

Related Articles - Putting drills

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
A GOLF SHOE THAT IS BOUND TO DIVIDE OPINION - FootJoy HyperFlex review
FootJoy
play button
EPIC SPEED vs MAVRIK vs EPIC FLASH - Should you be upgrading your Callaway driver?
Callaway
play button
HAS PING MADE ITS BEST EVER GAME IMPROVEMENT IRON? - G425 vs G410 vs G400
Ping
play button
ARE THESE DRIVERS REALLY BETTER THAN EVER BEFORE? – TaylorMade SIM2 driver review
TaylorMade
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

CONFIRMED! Big-name trio to appear at virtual Scottish Golf Show
“Very good possibility” of fans at Open says R&A chief
R&A and USGA lay groundwork for Bifurcation
Patrick Reed: Caddie takes aim at "haters"
Path To Victory Patrick Reed - Swing Analysis

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Keeping your height throughout the swing
Watch
play button
How a stronger grip can lead to extra distance
Watch
play button
Keep rotating through the ball
Watch
play button
Timing your strike
Watch
See all videos right arrow