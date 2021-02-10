Return to set-up when chipping

Here’s something to think about when it comes to your chipping. Too many people try and get cute with it and try to work the ball into position.

But think about it. If your hands go too far forward, you will have changed the loft on the clubface. If they go back, you will also have changed the loft. I see so many guys try to do all sorts of fancy things when it comes to chipping. My advice is not to get too fancy.

• Never thin your chip shots again

• Start pitching more consistently

Believe me, a 56° wedge is more than enough to send the ball over any bunker or tree, or whatever. What you’ve got to try to do is decide what you want to do with the ball and decide how much loft you need. Then, set up to that position.

The secret to success is to make sure you return the club back to that same position at impact (right). I’ll move the ball slightly forward because I want to add a bit of loft, top left. As I have retuned back to the ball, top right, you can see there’s a bit of natural body motion moving back into my left side but my hands have almost slotted back in to exactly where they were at address.



As long as I come in with the right force, the loft on the club will naturally lift the ball to where I want it.