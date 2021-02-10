Rory's power moves

When given the opportunity to talk about Rory McIlroy’s swing, I almost feel like a kid in a sweet shop not knowing where to start, as everything the world No.1 does just looks fantastic. He simply possesses so many unique attributes.

Here, I want to highlight what I believe are his three biggest assets. At 5’9” and weighing 161 pounds, Rory averages 310 yards with the driver.

Those are incredible numbers. And he seems to hit it longer all the time - so what are the secrets to his incredible power?

Taking it back

Let’s start with his backswing. Rory creates tremendous width with his arms during the different stages of the backswing and keeps everything working together, with the hands, arms, hips and shoulders moving in the correct sequence.



It is this sequence that allows him to maximise his shoulder turn, which is vital for loading power.

Hip speed

The thing that separates Rory from his fellow tour players is his hip speed. This is the speed at which his hips rotate from the top of the backswing through impact. The average amateur’s hip speed is 350 degrees per second. The average tour player’s hip speed is 550 degrees per second.

Rory rotates his hips at an amazing rate of 720 degrees per second, which is why he can bomb it - his hips are the main source of creating speed in the downswing.

Body movement

And, for the final asset, it amazes me that, despite the speed with which he is able to moves his body and club, he is still able to remain in perfect balance throughout the movement. That’s a key contributor to accuracy.

So, remember: if you can create a powerful turn in the backswing, move the hips in the correct sequence (and at speed) in the downswing, and stay in perfect balance, you might just get close to hitting it like Rory.