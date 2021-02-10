Set up around the clubface

I had an incident with a young pro recently who said that, in practice, he can do it easily but, on the course, it feels a bit different.

Everyone has been there at some point when it comes to their golf: you go to the range and it feels great; you go onto the tee and you feel like a different guy. What happens between that walk?

* Love your putter

* How to speed up your swing

The difference between amateurs and pros is not just that their ‘A’ game or ‘B’ game is much better, it’s that their ‘C’ game is, too. The reason is that they stick to their processes and routines. Ask yourself what your routine is. How long does it take? Has it got a script and, more importantly, do you do it over every shot?

I’m not asking you to take longer. I’m just asking whether you do the same thing with every shot. Lots of people start off with good intentions but as soon as they have a bogey or something goes wrong, everything changes.

Try this

The swing revolves around the set-up. Pick a spot, go in and place your clubface aligned to an intermediate spot in front of the ball (it’s easier to line that up). Build your stance around the clubface, not the opposite. Poor alignment comes from aligning around your stance.



Using a driver, I’ll take a good strong stance with the centre of my feet a good shoulder-width apart, the ball positioned in line with my left heel and my right shoulder slightly lower than my left as it helps me create an upward strike on the ball. This is my routine every single time, without fail.