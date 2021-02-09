search
Lessons

Lessons

Simplify your movement

By Scott Clark09 February, 2021
Scott Clark Swing sequencing Golf drills Golf Tips Golf Lessons ball striking
Koepka Swing

Turnberry's Scott Clark shows you some ways to improve your consistency.

How good are your bad shots? Every time I ask this question, I always get a look of confusion, but isn't that what improvement in golf is - making your bad shots less bad?

• How to steal 20 yards

• How good can you be?

Everyone can hit good shots but sustained consistency can only happen when, during your swing, you use your body parts within their
naturally-intended range of motion.

This prevents other parts of your body becoming active through excessive compensational measures and knocking your coordination, posture or balance off by trying to manipulate the way in which the club comes to impact with the ball.

This is why your good shots feel easy and your bad shots feel like hard work. Everyone's range of motion, physical make-up and timing is
different - this is what makes your swing unique.

But your goal should be to produce within your means the most efficient, stable and connected swing you can in order to produce better impact results.

Here are four things to think about...

1. Stability

How stable and balanced is your set-up? Create stability from the ground up, from a solid base to a head in a central position. To reduce the need to sway during the backswing to get behind the ball, slightly tilt your spine and rotate.

2. Mobility

Excessive curvature in your spine produces a major weakness causing you to break posture when swinging the club. Check your spine is in as neutral a position as possible to allow your body to rotate comfortably.  

3. Connection

How connected are your hands and arms with each other and with your body? These are the main suspects in producing compensatory movements as a result of the body not working. Swing with a balloon between your forearms as a fix.

• Patrick Reed - Swing Analysis

• Stop missing eight footers

4. Coordinate the release

To properly release the club through impact you have to control both the rotation of your arms and body as your weight transfers forward. Use the drill of hitting under an alignment stick to encourage this feeling.

