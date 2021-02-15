search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeLessonsSimplify your short game

Lessons

Simplify your short game

By Andrew Jowett15 February, 2021
Andrew Jowett Short Game Chipping Pitching Golf Lessons Golf Tips
2015 04 Aj

Short-game success can often stem from correct shot selection.

Most players would agree that consistency is easier to deliver from the simplest action - generally a movement that has fewer moving parts.

• 100% power driving

• How to prepare for a big round

So, when the opportunity allows, why not use a straighter faced club and a shorter, simpler swing when faced with a greenside shot. 

Setting up with the weight favouring the front foot, the ball a fraction back of centre and minimising hand action within the shot can deliver much better results, as there is less that can go wrong. Don’t overcomplicate the situation by naturally reaching for your most lofted club. Whenever possible, play the percentages and choose the simple option. 

Use your bigger muscles

You can see (top picture) I’m using a slightly shorter action, (on the left), where the big muscles of the shoulders can rock back and forth, not too dissimilar from a putting action, without engaging the hands and wrists too much.

This swing, with a less lofted club, will deliver a lower shot with more roll that is often easier to control and judge than the action on the right, which requires a longer swing, with a more lofted wedge to generate a similar distance.

Aj1

Easy to repeat

When the situation allows and there are no obstacles that the ball must carry, playing a lower flighted, rolling shot with a straighter faced club allows you to maximise control by gripping down the longer club and executing the shot with a shorter, more compact action.

• Putting tips

• A simple grip check

This is easier to repeat and delivers a more dependable result. Think of how consistently you strike your putts out of the centre of the face. This is something we can apply to this shot, too

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Andrew Jowett

Related Articles - Short Game

Related Articles - Chipping

Related Articles - Pitching

Related Articles - Golf Lessons

Related Articles - Golf Tips

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
4 simple tips for hitting your fairway woods
cameron adam
play button
WHICH ONE OF THESE IS MY FAVOURITE DRIVER OF 2021?
Drivers
play button
A GOLF SHOE THAT IS BOUND TO DIVIDE OPINION - FootJoy HyperFlex review
FootJoy
play button
EPIC SPEED vs MAVRIK vs EPIC FLASH - Should you be upgrading your Callaway driver?
Callaway
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

LPGA boss Mike Whan reveals his next move
Phil Mickelson "eyeing up" new role away from the course
"You're dead, Shooter!" - Happy Gilmore is BACK!
Rory McIlroy has a new - and very important - job
Calum Hill signs up experienced caddie

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Increase the speed of your hands for more distance
Watch
play button
Don’t let the hands flip over at impact
Watch
play button
Get the ball in the air
Watch
play button
A simple takeaway drill from Peter Barber
Watch
See all videos right arrow