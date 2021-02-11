Small Target Results

When practising your putting, it’s easier to use a target above ground than to putt to a target below the surface of the putting green.

Roll a few putts towards a bottle of water ensuring the ball bounces off the bottle. This will instil confidence in your stroke.

The bottle is smaller in diameter than that of the hole so this drill will also sharpen your ability to be more accurate over short putts.

Now place the bottle in a hole on the green and again bounce the ball off the bottle from two, four and then six feet.

Take this drill on the course when playing competitively by using imagination and feel to visualise every putt from six feet simply bouncing off the bottle. The result will be a much more confident stroke and more holed putts.