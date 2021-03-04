search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeLessonsStrike it clean from fairway bunkers

Lessons

Strike it clean from fairway bunkers

By Murray Urquhart02 March, 2021
Murray Urquhart Fairway bunkers Bunker Play Iron Play golf coaching Golf drills Golf Tips
2013 09 Murray

The main aim of getting distance with your mid-irons out of fairway bunkers is to catch the ball clean, specifically not taking any sand before you make contact with the ball.

You are trying to make the bottom of the clubface make contact slightly above the bottom of the ball. Grip down the club a fraction, as this shortens the relative length of the shaft, which should raise the clubhead at impact.

• The punch shot made easy

• Flush all your chips

Don't lower your feet too far into the sand as this lowers the bottom of the swing below the ball. Play the ball opposite the left heel as the clubhead will be moving upwards at impact.

The sand creates a loose base to swing on, so you will have to stay more centred over the ball and really feel like you are swinging your arms freely and not using your legs too much.

Try this...

- Take a 7-iron, put your feet together and take your normal posture. Start making balanced swings.

- Focus your attention on keeping your feet quiet and swinging your arms freely.

- Try and clip the ball off the top of the grass, not taking a divot.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Murray Urquhart

Related Articles - Fairway bunkers

Related Articles - Bunker Play

Related Articles - Iron Play

Related Articles - golf coaching

Related Articles - Golf drills

Related Articles - Golf Tips

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
FAIRWAY BUNKERS MADE EASY | GOLF EXPLAINED
Fairway bunkers
play button
4 simple tips for hitting your fairway woods
cameron adam
play button
WHICH ONE OF THESE IS MY FAVOURITE DRIVER OF 2021?
Drivers
play button
A GOLF SHOE THAT IS BOUND TO DIVIDE OPINION - FootJoy HyperFlex review
FootJoy
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Tiger Woods does not remember driving following crash
“It’s impossible to struggle in silence” – Jordan Spieth opens up on tour woes
Top Scottish school launches golf programme
Official: Golfers are the ANGRIEST sports fans on social media
Gordon Sherry: Union blunder hindered my Masters prep

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Create more power with your wrists
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s stepping-stone to better golf
Watch
play button
How to hit the ball straighter with Denis Pugh
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s wise words for ex-pro Steven Rettie
Watch
See all videos right arrow