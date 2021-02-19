search
Try the 'Flamingo Drill'

Lessons

Try the 'Flamingo Drill'

By David Patrick19 February, 2021
Struggling with your 30-yard pitch shots? Then give this drill a go.

This is probably my favourite drill and is ideal for those who struggle to make the correct contact with their pitch shots.

The key to good pitching is in having your weight left at impact and this drill - called the 'Flamingo Drill' - helps create that kind of feeling.

Most amateurs shift their weight onto their back foot during the swing but, for a 30-yard pitch, there is not enough time to do this and transfer your weight back to the left.

If you set up like a Flamingo, however, and try to shift your weight right on the backswing you risk falling over. 

This drill encourages you to keep your weight left throughout the swing and pivot around your left leg which is ideal for creating crisp contact with your pitches.

