Try this trick to square your clubface

Clubface ‘squareness’ is the key to accurate shots.

Using this effective drill can promote fairway finding tee shots every time. Simply tee the ball up as normal and place an additional tee peg in line with the target, low down before the ball, and a further peg on the same line toward the target.



Visualise the clubface looking at the target as it passes over the first tee peg, collects the ball and works over the last marker. This will allow you to fully commit to the drive in the knowledge that the ball will finish on line.

The ball may be shaped in flight depending on your technique/swing-path, but working on this passive action through impact will go a long way to ensuring you play your next shot from the short grass.