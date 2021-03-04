search
Use an 8-iron for longer bunker shots

By David Patrick02 March, 2021
David Patrick Bunker Play Short Game golf coaching Golf drills Golf Tips
Rory Mcilroy Long Bunker Shot

Make simple changes to see reap the benefits from the sand this season.

The 30 to 40-yard bunker shot is often referred to as the hardest shot in golf and one which often strikes fear into the average player. 

Trying to swing harder with a sand wedge leaves no margin for error and you will often see amateurs thinning it over the green or hitting it fat and the ball only going a fraction of the required distance.

But instead of reaching for your sand wedge, take your 8-iron instead. Trust me, you'll see major improvements.

Set up as you would for a normal bunker shot with the ball slightly forward, weight favouring the front foot with the face open. 

Now, stand a little further away with your feet slightly wider than shoulder width and lower your hands. This promotes a shallower U-shaped swing and adds loft to the club, giving you more margin for error.

Make your normal swing, keeping good rhythm, and release the club through impact. The ball will fly further and roll out more. These changes in set-up and the longer club will give you more success out of the sand.

