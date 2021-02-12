Use this move to clean up!

Most players tend to worry about their technique before they hit the golf ball, and not much after it. But what you do after you hit the ball is important.

To clean up your shot dispersion, you need to get a good release of the clubhead. You want as much distance between the clubhead and your left shoulder as possible, that’s the feeling you want to try and achieve. So, both arms should start to straighten after impact.

If you don’t do that, you begin to lose your swing radius. That means your left arm will bend, bringing your clubhead closer to your left shoulder.

You may have heard the term ‘chicken wing’ before, and that’s what we’re trying to avoid here. By getting a better release of the clubhead, you’re getting the club on a better swing path, avoiding the likelihood of hooks and slices.

A yard after impact, get that clubhead as far away from your left shoulder as possible.

The feeling you’ll get is of your right forearm passing your left forearm. If you have the problem where your left arm bends after impact, you’re pulling your left elbow away from your right forearm - and that is why you are affecting the direction of the clubface. If you lose that radius in your swing, your clubface will start closing.

Unless you are trying to manipulate a certain shot-shape, this is the kind of technique you should employ right through your bag.