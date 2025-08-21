Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

As a kid, I had a recurring dream about an ice-capped mountain behind a sparkling, aqua-blue swimming pool.

It’s a vision I’ve never forgotten. I have no idea where it was supposed to be! Not my native Scotland, that was for sure. Maybe it was Austria…

The grand plan

We were staying at the Hotel Nestroy in the heart of Vienna, a handy 4-star for exploring this beautiful, sophisticated city, home to Mozart, Beethoven and Sigmund Freud and resplendent with a wealth of Hapsburg architecture and imperial palaces. All that would have to wait! We were meeting for dinner then up early to start our Austrian adventure.

Among Europe’s best

At the crack, we were teeing off at the Colony Golf Club, just 10 km south of Vienna and one of Austria’s ‘Leading Golf Courses’. The West Course is considered the better of the two although they say the East is equally entertaining. I found the West testing enough, lengthy holes twisting through a tight, tree-lined terrain. Course conditions were everything you would expect of Austria – perfect!

Next up was Fontana Golf & Country Club, the No.2 rated course in the country. On the edge of the spa town of Baden and again only a short drive south of Vienna, the course opened in 1996, and they tell me it has seen some serious refurbishment since. A huge lake divides a palatial, Florida-style clubhouse from Stronach’s equally impressive mansion. The experience on and off the golf course here at Fontana is world-class.

I never imagined golf in Austria would be this good!

The hills are alive

We had a long drive (2.5 hours) to our next stop, the Hotel Schloss Pichlarn, a 5-star castle/hotel in the heart of Styria, a mountainous region in southern Austria renowned for its wine, spas and castles. Pichlarn offers all of that in abundance, a 1,000-year-old castle transformed into a sumptuous 5-star hotel with the finest local fayre and wine, not to mention its Elysian spa. Tall mountains overlooked a steaming outdoor pool. Was this the Austria of my dreams?

The course has been here since the early 1970s and has also undergone some recent amendments. This is holiday golf, hilly at times, often tree-lined with small greens and gnarly rough to make up for any lack of length. I noticed the extensive practice facilities are being upgraded as we speak so this would be a great place to base yourself for a day or two’s relaxation.

Next up was Schladming-Dachstein Golf Club. Designed by Bernhard Langer, they call it the ‘Pebble Beach of the Alps’. I don’t think there’s any need to make such comparisons. I know Pebble well and would say Schladming is in a league of its own!

Langer designed this at the height of his playing career, and he employed the same meticulousness that he applied to his own golf game. There are six par 3s and these are the most memorable, although I loved the smooth shaping of the longer holes.

Austria’s No.1

The next morning, we visited Altentann Golf Club, but the rain had visited us by this point, so we could only look out and wonder. Finally, desperate to actually play the No.1 track in all of Austria, we wrapped up and took to the fairways of Adamstal Golf Club. We could barely see a thing! Storm Boris was bringing sheets of wind, rain and much cooler temperatures. Even for the few holes we were able to play, I could tell this was a Class-A arrangement capable of hosting the Challenge Tour’s Euram Bank Open as it regularly does. The design follows the lay of the land which is full of twisting ravines. We dodged around the two nines to get a flavour before finishing on the ‘settle-the-bet’ par 3 19th, nestled at the foot of the valley, then back to the cosy clubhouse for hot showers and refreshments.

Back to Vienna

We drove back to Vienna and then dashed in the torrential rain for our farewell dinner at Mayer Restaurant ‘Pfarrplatz’, the oldest restaurant in Vienna. Ludwig van Beethoven used to live down the street. Austrian cuisine typically involves sledloads of Schnitzel and avalanches of sweet pastries. I like to connect with local food and wine, and it doesn’t get more local than ‘Pfarrplatz’.

For me, this was a mere introduction to Austria! I liked what I saw so much I’m determined to come back for a longer visit. I never considered Austria as a golf destination, but it has such a host of superb courses, great food and wine, great hotels and a wealth of culture, that you need to come for at least a week, probably more.

Imlauer Hotels has set things up for you to sample the golf highlights of Salzburg, Vienna and the Alps, all in one easy-to-book package.

—

This feature first appeared in the 2025 bunkered Travel Guide and was written by David Whyte. For more like this, why not take out a subscription? International subscriptions also available.