5 of the best golf courses in California

The Golden State of California has everything from tight public tracks to some of the world’s most famous venues.

Golf is part of the furniture of this west coast region. It’s been played here for over a century, while the oldest club is Mare Island – which was established in 1892.

Most were constructed during a 15-year period between 1914 and 1929 when architects like Alister MacKenzie and George Thomas were at their pioneering best.

Nowadays you’ll find over 900 to choose from, including four US Open sites.

Here’s some of our favourite golf courses in California…

Roosevelt Golf Course

Green fee: $23

If you want some of the best views of the city of Los Angeles, then bring your clubs here.

Located right across the street from the famous Greek Theatre in Griffith Park, Roosevelt is a unique nine-hole course that weaves up and down hill.

Measuring around 2,500 yards, it’s short but will have you reaching for almost every club in your bag and for the minimal green fee is an absolute bargain.

—

Rustic Canyon

Green fee: $84

To the north west of Los Angeles is this course, found on the floor of a broad canyon. It was laid out in 2001 and is regarded as one of the finest efforts of minimalistic architecture.

With so much width to the fairways, players are offered the chance to take multiple avenues to each hole, which can be found on tricky little greens.

It was built with the aim of keeping the ball on the ground, so as you can imagine, it’s a lot of fun.

—

Pacific Grove Golf Links

Green fee: $82

Known as the ‘poor man’s Pebble Beach’ is quite a compliment, all things considered.

Whilst there are obvious differences between the two, it’s a true gem, mixing parkland and links features.

Exposed to the wind, Pacific Grove plays fast and firm and can be reminiscent of Scotland’s best coastal links tracks. Excellent value for money.

—

Oak Quarry Golf Club

Green fees: $95

One of southern California’s most highly rated championship public golf courses, Oak Quarry is exceptional on the eyes and to play.

The course sits in the dramatic Jurupa Mountains and that’s what makes it so good. Once a fully operational quarry, it’s framed by limestone cliffs and looks down over the Riverside Valley.

With fairways that sweep round bends and tight bunkers, you won’t regret teeing it up at Oak Quarry.

—

Goat Hill Park Golf Club

Green fees: $60

Better named golf courses will be harder to find.

Redesigned in the early 90s as an 18-hole short course, Goat Hill got its name and has been loved since for its ocean views, authentic atmosphere and raw golf nature.

There’s plenty of challenge in the setup but it’s a go to spot for a fun round of recreational golf.