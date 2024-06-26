Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Taking the family to Disneyland any time soon?

Good on ya! But you do realise it doesn’t need to be all roller-coasters and queues, right?

Instead, why not take the clubs – better yet, hire them – and sneak away for a game on one of Florida’s many magnificent golf courses.

The ‘Sunshine State’ has more courses than anywhere else in the USA, with over 1,250 to choose from. That’s almost two-and-a-half times the number you’ll find in Scotland!

Here are five of our favourites…

Grand Cypress – Links Course

Green fee: $90

Jack Nicklaus designed this track, but it was actually the Old Course at St Andrews that inspired the design. Granted, you’re unlikely to get firm and fast greens (or the Fife weather) when you peg it up in the middle of Florida but the pot bunkers and double greens will certainly give you a taste of Scotland.

—

Celebration Golf Club

Green fee: $50

Much like a holiday to Disneyland, Celebration is a family affair. Robert Trent Jones Jnr and Snr were both involved in its design, creating one of the most fun courses you will ever play. You’ll get a surprise before you even hit the first tee. The driving range landing area is all water, so maybe don’t bring your own balls…

—

Mission Inn – El Campeon

Green fee: $72

One of the oldest courses in the area, this terrific track has been around since 1917. El Campeon translates to ‘The Champion’ and if you’re going to triumph here, you’ll need to have your long game in check. It measures over 7,000 yards from the back and nearly 600 of those yards come at the 17th. It’s named the ‘Devil’s Favourite’ – and for good reason.

—

Highlands Reserve Golf Club

Green fee: $25

They say everything is bigger in the States, and Highlands Reserve proves this point. Although it’s not a long course, the greens are some of the biggest you’ll encounter, so make sure your lag putting is sharp. As the name suggests, this place is pretty high up, so you’ll get panoramic views of Florida as you’re playing. Also, it’s only $25 through the summer. Bargain.

—

Waldorf Astoria

Green fee: $75

You’ll barely need to leave the grounds of Walt Disney’s resort for this one. As with everything in Disneyland, this course is beautifully presented, resort golf at its best. Although the name might have you thinking of prehistoric families, it’s a new-build, having sprung up in 2009.

—

