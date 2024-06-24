Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

For all the talk of “growing the game” we hear so much about in golf, and the subsequent fallout about its definition, some places are doing it right.

Chart Hills, has officially opened ‘The Loop’ as part of the Kent golf club’s multi-million pound renovation project.

A Nick Faldo-designed par-three course with holes ranging from 50 to 100 yards, The Loop offers two circuits of three holes each and is conditioned to the same level as its neighbouring Championship layout, also from the mind the UK’s most successful golfer.

While Chart Hills’ driving range might be the preferred choice for honing your long game, you’ll perhaps prefer to work on your putting – and everything in-between – on The Loop, which, the club says, should take no more than 20 to 30 minutes to play.

In addition, a new 668 square-metre putting green has been opened. Adjacent to the first tee on the Championship course, this putting surface draws inspiration from the sites of Faldo’s favourite greens – including its very own Valley of Sin, as well as other notables from Augusta and Muirfield.

The opening of The Loop and the new putting green mark the next phase of Chart Hills’ ongoing renovation project, which has already seen new tee boxes built on all 18 holes of the Championship layout, while the next step involves upgrading the club’s on site stay-and-play options. The Barn, a boutique-style accommodation for up to ten guests, will open later in the year.

“We’re proud to have unveiled the new amenities, including The Loop,” Anthony Tarchetti, Chart Hills’ general manager, said. “It’s the result of a period of intense work from the team, and the fact that it’s already been so well received is gratifying.

“We’re equally excited to be unveiling the latest development plans here at Chart Hills, with further investments still to come as we strive to create the very best facilities for members, guests and visitors. Since 2019, Chart Hills has undergone a complete transformation and, under our ownership, that will only continue in the future.”

You can read more about the project on Chart Hills’ website.