Four-time major champion Ernie Els is creating a new golf course at a $500 million development in his native South Africa.

The 54-year-old has signed a deal with IFA Hotels & Resorts to build a new ‘Signature Course’ and associated facilities on the KwaZulu-Natal North Coast.

As part of the Zimbali Lakes development, it will become the first set-up by Els and his design firm on the African continent and is expected to boost golf tourism to South Africa.

The project will include an Ernie Els Signature Golf Course, Els Performance Golf Academy, Ernie Els Suites and an apartment development linked to the golf academy for around 200 students.

Meanwhile, it will feature a resort, a 20-hectate lake, real estate, shopping center, a beach club and other amenities, like a Big Easy Bar & Grill.

“We are excited to partner with Zimbali Lakes and IFA Hotels & Resorts as we share like-minded ambitions and values,” Els said.

“What we’re creating here is going to be very special indeed. This is a perfect opportunity for us due to Zimbali Lakes’ location, close to the King Shaka International Airport and also with some of the best schools in South Africa in close proximity.”

Els, a former world No. 1, believes the project – north of Durban – will be one of the last of its kind to be built in the country.

“We believe this will be a great fit that will benefit everyone,” Els said.

“Around 20 years ago, I had initial discussions with Mr. Burger about doing a project together, so I was pleased when he approached me about the opportunity at Zimbali Lakes.

“We believe this will probably be one of the last golf course residential developments to be constructed in South Africa.”

It’s one of 13 projects currently under development by the award-winning Els Design, alongside courses in Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Vietnam.

Wayne Krambeck, senior vice-president of operations at Zimbali Lakes, added: “Ernie building at the estate is one of the most exciting aspects of our relationship with him. He knows this is one of the hottest property markets in South Africa at the moment.”

And Werner Burger, CEO of IFA Hotels & Resorts South Africa, reckons the deal marks a turning point for the golf tourism industry in South Africa and the continent.

“We are pleased to announce our partnership with the Ernie Els Group,” he said. “This collaboration will strengthen our position in the market and enable us to provide enhanced lifestyle solutions and services to our residents, visitors to the region and to South Africa as a whole.

“By combining our expertise and resources, we will drive innovation, customer satisfaction, and business growth.”