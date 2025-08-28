Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

When it comes to sport, Greece is renowned for birthing the Olympic Games.

First held in Athens in 1896, the Games have evolved into the world’s leading international sporting events, and now includes the ‘Royal and Ancient game’. And if they were to return to their spiritual home for the first time since 2004, we’ve a good idea which golf courses would steal the show.

While there are under ten in this part of south eastern Europe, four belong to one resort. Of course, we can’t include them all, so here are three of our Greek favourites.

The Bay Course

Open since October 2011, the 18-hole seaside Bay Course at Navarino Bay, designed by Robert Trent Jones II, is simply sensational. Visitors here are guaranteed both a fun experience and a challenging test of golf in one of the best settings in Greece. Just a few minutes from Navarino Dunes, the Bay Course offers remarkable ocean views from wherever you stand, while two holes run along the historic Bay of Navarino. A true golfer’s paradise, this par-71 layout takes you through three different natural landscapes: The Seaside, Canyon, and Grove. Expect greens framed by scenic backdrops, elevated tees over box canyons, and fairways that meander through ancient olive trees. Everything from shoes and buggies to full sets of golf clubs are available for hire, so this is perfect for everyone.

Porto Carras Resort

Bordered by the Aegean, with the pine forests of Mount Itamos and the Domaine vineyards as a spectacular backdrop, the 18-hole course at Porto Carras isn’t just one of the best in Greece, but in Europe. Forver in immaculate condition, it might well be the perfect place for professional and amateur golfers to hone their skills, within striking distance of a luxury resort. The course, originally deisgned by Geoff Cornish and Bill Robinson, was established in 1974 and expanded in 2002. The paspalum grass and panoramic views are spectacular, while it was further upgraded in 2021 to make this the largest in Northern Greece, and even more exceptional. Every practice facility you could imagine can be found here, but you’ll struggle to leave the course. Traditional stone pines and olive trees provide an authentic experience.

Crete Golf Club

Crete is the largest and most populous of the Greek islands, so it’s no surprise holiday goers flock here every year. And whether you land on the island to play golf or not, one look at this layout will persuade you to tee it up. The first 18-hole golf course of international standards on the island, Crete Golf Club was originally designed in 2003 by architect Bob Hunt. Today, it’s one of Europe’s hottest golf spots, thanks to extensive upgrades which got under way in August 2014. Just 15 minutes from Heraklion International Airport, it has become a strategic and charming golf course that combines stunning scenery, a blistering climate, and modern facilities. A true test surrounded by unrivalled beauty.