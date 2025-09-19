Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Heritage Resorts & Golf in Mauritius is a true paradise for golf.

It sits on an island that boasts the kind of balmy climate that we can only dream of. Temperatures rarely dip below 20 degrees and clouds are quickly chased away by the ocean breezes that drift along pristine white sands.

But it’s not just that year-round sunshine that make this a must-visit destination. From luxurious accommodation to fine dining and thrilling activities, this is a destination that truly has it all.

Here are five reasons why you will want to make Heritage Resorts & Golf your next golfing adventure.

1. Two outstanding championship courses

Heritage Resorts & Golf boasts two courses that would be the pride of any golfing mecca in the world.

La Réserve Golf Links

La Réserve Golf Links is the resort’s newest course and was co-designed by the 2010 Open Champion Louis Oosthuizen.

Inspired by classic Scottish links, it offers panoramic ocean views on every hole. Traditional links elements are to the fore with firm and fast fairways, long grasses, pot bunkers, run-off areas and natural hazards. Many of the bunkers are revetted in traditional Scottish style. Good play here will require imagination and creativity rather than power hitting.

The par-four third is the signature hole, with its green perched above the cliffs and looking out over the southern lagoon. But it’s just one of a number of spectacular holes that let this course offer true golfing drama.

As Louis says: “It’s truly spectacular. It’s dramatic, it’s different, and quite unique.”

It’s little wonder then that La Réserve will play host to the DP World Tour’s AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open for the second time this December.

Le Château

Sitting beside La Réserve is another course that has hosted the Mauritius Open.

Le Château was the tournament’s setting on three occasions, which included the inaugural event in 2015, when South African George Coetzee defeated Ryder Cup star Thorbjorn Olesen in a play off.

This picturesque layout features wide, rolling fairways with water hazards adding to the challenge. Views of the Indian Ocean are again a feature and the par-five 18th makes for a spectacular finish with its elevated tee.

Guests at the resorts enjoy unlimited golf on Le Château.

2. Luxury accommodation you can tailor to your needs

There are two luxurious hotels at Heritage Resorts & Golf for you to choose from – Heritage Le Telfair or Heritage Awali.

Le Telfair

Le Telfair offers understated luxury and comfort with the delights of fine dining.

The hotel’s intimate suites have an olde-world charm inspired by the elegance of French plantation houses. They are the perfect place to relax and escape from life’s stresses.

While staying there you’ll have your pick of five different eateries. The stylish Le Palmier looks out over the Indian Ocean and has a refreshing menu of locally sourced seafoods and vibrant salads. You can also enjoy Asian cuisine by the lagoon in the delightful Gin’ja and Mauritian flavours in the refined brasserie-style Annabella’s, along with tasty bites, classic cocktails or fine single malts in the Cavendish Bar and Lounge.

Heritage Awali

Heritage Awali is a vibrant, contemporary, all-inclusive venue that’s perfect for families. Its suites are a tranquil oasis set in lush gardens and surrounded by palm trees. There are beachfront options with glimpses of the lagoon.

Dining here also includes five exclusive experiences with Savana’s buffet serving up an enticing culinary journey of global flavours. There’s Indian food in a stylish setting at Zafarani, the culinary traditions of Africa at Le Boma and Creole favourites in a safari-style setting at Infinity Blue. Meanwhile, Zenzi Bar is the perfect place to unwind in the evening with crafted cocktails and live jazz.

Guests at Awali and Le Telfair can also dine at the elegant Le Château de Bel Ombre which is set in the 19th century manor surrounded by lush gardens. On top of that there are the La Réserve and Le Château clubhouses and the idyllic C Beach Club by the lagoon and white stretches of sand.

3. A playground of activities and experiences

Visit Heritage Resorts & Golf and you will have access to a playground of land and sea activities.

Along its sparkling shores there’s the chance to do anything from kite surfing to catamaran cruises, snorkelling and dolphin watching. You can take to the skies in a sea plane to view those turquoise waters from above or charter a boat to go big game fishing.

On land there’s the opportunity to enjoy trails through the stunning UNESCO nature biosphere, picnic by a cascading waterfall, jump on a quad bike or savour a sunset safari. You can even indulge yourself with a forest bathing experience in the Bel Ombre nature reserve or take in the vibrant beauty of the coloured earth geopark.

There are plenty of classes too from yoga sessions to guided meditation and eco rituals. Or if you really want to pamper yourself, treat yourself to one of the many spa treatments from Mauritian fusion massage to Ayurvedic rituals and hydrotherapy.

4. Paradise in the Indian Ocean

It’s easy to see why Mauritius is often described as a paradise in the Indian Ocean. It only takes around two hours to tour the whole island, during which you can explore the lush landscapes and cascading waterfalls that make it such an idyllic location.

Here pristine white-sand beaches fringe turquoise lagoons, while volcanic peaks sit above lush tropical forests. Coral reefs make it a haven for swimming, snorkelling and diving, where you can explore the vibrant marine life that populates the waters.

Heritage Resorts & Golf sits on the southwestern shores beneath lush, nature-rich hillsides and runs alongside a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve. Guests can explore the reserve through guided trails and safaris. Take a tour and you may spot some of the exotic residents, such as the echo parakeet, Mauritius kestrel, the pink pigeon, cuckoo shrike, olive white-eye and Mauritius fody.

Beyond its natural beauty, Mauritius also has a rich and welcoming culture. The island’s architecture and traditions combine influences from Africa, India, Europe and Asia. There’s an incredible warmth to the hospitality and the towns are vibrant hubs with colourful markets and palm-tree-lined streets.

It’s a beguiling mix that captivates every visitor.

5. Exceptional value

Such an enticing package would normally be expected to stretch your wallet too. But Heritage Resorts & Golf offers excellent value. Stay and play packages start from £870 per person with airport transfers included.

Offers include:

5 Nights: 2 rounds at Le Château Golf Course, 1 round on La Réserve Golf Links, including transfers, at either Heritage Le Telfair Golf & Wellness Resort or Heritage Awali Golf & Spa Resort. 7 Nights: 3 rounds at Le Château Golf Course, 2 rounds on La Réserve Golf Links, including transfers, at either Heritage Le Telfair Golf & Wellness Resort or Heritage Awali Golf & Spa Resort.



So, why not take a look at Heritage Resorts & Golf and book your golf adventure in Mauritius?

About Partnership content

Some bunkered online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels.

This can take two different forms.

“Presented by”

This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser.

“In partnership with”

This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.