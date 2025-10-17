Sign up for our daily newsletter
Just an hour south of Lisbon, Terras da Comporta is Europe’s most exciting new golf destination. Why? Well, one part of it, called Torre, is a stunning 18-hole course designed by Sergio Garcia.
It’s the Ryder Cup hero’s first major golf course design project and only days after it officially opened on October 2, I got the chance to take it on.
Spanning 41.4 hectares of natural landscape in Comporta, a secret, unspoiled beach town, Torre features risk-and-reward holes, huge bunkers and nods to Garcia’s favourite course in his native Spain.
I’ve emptied my notebook from 18 holes on the course, so here are six things I noticed…
Elite practice facilities
Yellow Bridgestone’s aren’t the most conventional range ball, but they light up the extensive practice area at Torre. This was my first stop of a four-day trip, and I couldn’t have picked a better place to warm up. There are around 20 bays, each stocked with a pyramid of balls, as well as putting greens and dedicated chipping areas. A complete facility that levels up the experience.
Easy opening
Torre is extremely accessible. With six tees to choose from, visitors can alter the difficulty as they like. I played off the third longest tee, 58, essentially the yellows. Still, I was quite surprised by the relaxed nature of the opening six holes, in particular. The fairways are wide enough on holes three and four to open the shoulders, while the fifth is a par-3 measuring 120 yards. A scoreable – and enjoyable – section of the course.
Valderrama inspiration
Garcia has made no secret of his love for Valderrama, the former Ryder Cup venue in Sotogrande. Torre draws inspiration from it, offering a distinctly Iberian challenge via tight, undulating greens, particular bunkering, dog legs and blind tee shots. The downhill par-4 first hole is similar to Valderrama’s, whilst there’s a familiar tree resting in the middle of the fairway on the par-5 ninth.
Waste areas
Like at Dunas, Terras da Comporta’s other setup, large, sandy waste areas are prominent. At Torre, they make a handful of tee shots intimidating and missing the fairways penal. It’s built on a sandy site, so no surprises the waste areas are here but they make their presence known. Take the 15th and 18th holes, for example, two holes that will test your nerve taking a line over the waste.
Closing hole
A good closing hole is one that makes you want to come back, and Garcia has achieved that here. From an elevated tee, the fairway sweeps left to right and is lined down the right by sand. Find the fairway and the approach is every bit as tough. Bunkers left and in front guard the green, making every golfer work for par. Visually stunning and one you could make an array of scores on.
Finishing touches
Torre, expectedly, wasn’t quite complete when I arrived. The site is currently operating out of a temporary reception area, rather than a clubhouse. One orange and one yellow van served up coffees and snacks, and there was no buggy bar on the course. Those improvements are on their way, though, and will make this one of Europe’s best championship golf experiences.
